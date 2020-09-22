In fact, in a sentiment survey conducted by Swiggy three days ago, 75% from over a 1,000 delivery partners stated that they would like to resume deliveries, the Bengaluru-based firm claimed, adding it was working with the authorities to ensure that those who want to make an honest living with Swiggy were allowed to do so. With the beginning of the cricketing season and the surge in orders in the city, those who delivered with Swiggy over the past three days made an average of over ₹85 per order and high performing partners made close to ₹250 per order, the email claimed.