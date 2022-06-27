Swiggy fully recovers from COVID-19 impact: 3 key factors

Here are the key factors that helped in Swiggy's recovery:

Prosus said in its report, Swiggy heavily focussed on reactivating users, increasing monthly frequency and returning user conversion to levels they were at prior to the pandemic. “This strategy paid off as Swiggy has more than 195 000 active restaurants on its platform (+110% of pre-Covid-19 level), achieved 55% growth in daily orders; and 76% growth in GMV to US$2.3bn," the report said.