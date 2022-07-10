Swiggy identifies man on horse-back, says 'enough horsin' around'. Read here

Swiggy announced that they have been able to identify the ‘delivery executive’ and narrated the reasons for him riding a horse with a Swiggy bag attached to their back.
Swiggy's bounty hunt for the horse-riding ‘delivery agent’ has come to an end and the food delivery aggregator had the most typical Swiggy style of announcing the same in a official statement released on microblogging site Twitter. “A typical teenager", Swiggy describes this mysterious rider in their two page official statement.
To recall, a video has gone viral on social media which caught the attention of the food aggregator itself. In the video one can see that a person was riding a white horse carrying the Swiggy's hot box on his back, crossing the road. What followed were several hilarious meme, with reference to period dramas and cult fiction like Game of Thrones.
This led Swiggy to announce a bounty ₹5000 to anyone who was able to identify this mysterious ‘delivery agent’. on Friday, Swiggy declared that they were able to identify the person after all.
Watch the viral video here.
Swiggy announced that they have been able to identify the "delivery executive" and narrated the reasons for him riding a horse with a Swiggy bag attached to their back.
"Okay enough horsin' around," captioned Swiggy on Twitter, adding a horse emoji at the end.
In the press release, Swiggy clarified that the man was a 17-year-old kid named Sushant, who was "not a delivery executive" but a "typical teenager" who after borrowing things, apparently forgets to return them.
"He's 17-year-old Sushant. He's not a Swiggy delivery executive, but a typical teenager who borrows things and forgets to return them. In this case, what he borrowed was the Swiggy delivery bag. Currently, he helps out at a stable in Mumbai, where he is a horse courier i.e. he takes care of dressing horses for wedding processions," read the release.
Swiggy further clarified that the name of the horse was neither "Toofan" nor "Bijli" as suggested by Twitteratis, before revealing the real name of the animal. Swiggy further addressed that the Swiggy bag which first raised the speculation of the man carrying food actually contained "embroidered drapes and accessories" to decorate horses for weddings.
"Before you jump to any gender-fluid conclusions about the animal, we would like to confirm that the horse's name is Shiva... It was embroidered drapes and accessories that are put on horses to prepare them for wedding processions."
In addition, the press release also mentioned that on the fateful day when the video went viral, Sushant was returning home from a wedding and that the video was captured by a man named Avi, who was rewarded with the 5000 reward money, as promised by Swiggy.
Swiggy concluded the press release by writing, "No animals were hurt during this horse-hunt. We care for all animals including most 'social animals' too."
