“We took the plunge in the tier-2 space in October last year in markets like Lucknow, Coimbatore and Vizag. It was purely on a trial basis, but what’s been amazing is the penetration numbers achieved in these cities. If it takes around six months to hit a certain penetration number in the big cities, it takes two months to clock the same number in the tier-2 places, where the demand is huge," he said.