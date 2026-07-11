Swiggy Instamart gets 9 FSSAI notices over contaminated eggs & milk, spoilt 'Kakke da Paratha', other complaints

Swiggy Instamart received as many as nine notices from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India following multiple consumer complaints alleging several violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS), 2006.

What were the complaints against Swiggy Instamart? The FSSAI said consumer complaints alleged that "expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated, and otherwise unsafe" food products were supplied through Swiggy Instamart. FSSAI shared key observations, which included these claims.

Advertisement

1. The FSSAI said 'NOICE' Eggs were reportedly marketed under a brand name not covered under the product categories approved in the existing FSSAI licence.

"The Food Business Operator was directed not to market the product unless it was covered under a valid licence and to apply for licence modification, if required," the FSSAI said.

Also Read | Swiggy gets FSSAI order on its Toing app licence, rejigs details

2. It added that "Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg" and "Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts" were allegedly supplied after their expiry dates.

3. "Akshayakalpa Organic Egg" was reportedly found expired, rotten, emitting a foul odour, with signs of contamination, rendering it unfit for human consumption.

4. "Kakke da Paratha" was reportedly found spoiled, with a foul odour, and was allegedly unfit for consumption.

Advertisement

5. An infant food formulation was reportedly found in a highly deteriorated and unsafe condition, showing signs of contamination and improper storage and handling. The same product was allegedly re-supplied to the consumer after the defective product was returned.

6. Complaints also alleged delivery of contaminated eggs and milk, along with damaged packaged food items, through Instamart.

7. The notices also raised concerns regarding an incorrect, invalid or non-existent FSSAI Licence Number & food business entities allegedly being listed under names different from those reflected against their FSSAI Registration.

8. Some complaints alleged that no satisfactory response, grievance redressal or corrective action was taken despite the complaints being forwarded or escalated, while one complaint stated that only a refund was offered without addressing the reported food safety concerns.

Advertisement

9. The notices raised concerns regarding seller onboarding, compliance verification, 10 traceability, food quality monitoring, consumer grievance redressal, supervision of food business activities and the adequacy of food safety compliance systems.

The FSSAI took action in response to these complaints and directed food businesses to:

Advertisement

1. Submit a detailed explanation, supported by documentary evidence, addressing the alleged non-compliances and the circumstances leading to the reported incidents.

2. Submit details of quality assurance, food safety monitoring, inventory management, stock rotation, hygiene, storage, handling practices and internal controls adopted to ensure food safety compliance

3. Provide details of corrective and preventive actions (CAPA), root cause analysis, consumer grievance redressal, and measures implemented to prevent recurrence of similar incidents.

4. Furnish the required explanation/compliance report within the stipulated period (as directed), failing which appropriate action under the FSS Act, 2006 may be initiated.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Swiggy Instamart gets 9 FSSAI notices over contaminated eggs & milk, spoilt 'Kakke da Paratha', other complaints