Swiggy Instamart gets 9 FSSAI notices over contaminated eggs & milk, spoilt 'Kakke da Paratha', other complaints

Swiggy Instamart received as many as nine notices from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India following multiple consumer complaints alleging several violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS), 2006.
The FSSAI said consumer complaints alleged that "expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated, and otherwise unsafe" food products were supplied through Swiggy Instamart. FSSAI shared key observations, which included these claims.
1. The FSSAI said 'NOICE' Eggs were reportedly marketed under a brand name not covered under the product categories approved in the existing FSSAI licence.
"The Food Business Operator was directed not to market the product unless it was covered under a valid licence and to apply for licence modification, if required," the FSSAI said.
2. It added that "Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg" and "Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts" were allegedly supplied after their expiry dates.
3. "Akshayakalpa Organic Egg" was reportedly found expired, rotten, emitting a foul odour, with signs of contamination, rendering it unfit for human consumption.
4. "Kakke da Paratha" was reportedly found spoiled, with a foul odour, and was allegedly unfit for consumption.
5. An infant food formulation was reportedly found in a highly deteriorated and unsafe condition, showing signs of contamination and improper storage and handling. The same product was allegedly re-supplied to the consumer after the defective product was returned.
6. Complaints also alleged delivery of contaminated eggs and milk, along with damaged packaged food items, through Instamart.
7. The notices also raised concerns regarding an incorrect, invalid or non-existent FSSAI Licence Number & food business entities allegedly being listed under names different from those reflected against their FSSAI Registration.
8. Some complaints alleged that no satisfactory response, grievance redressal or corrective action was taken despite the complaints being forwarded or escalated, while one complaint stated that only a refund was offered without addressing the reported food safety concerns.
9. The notices raised concerns regarding seller onboarding, compliance verification, 10 traceability, food quality monitoring, consumer grievance redressal, supervision of food business activities and the adequacy of food safety compliance systems.
The FSSAI took action in response to these complaints and directed food businesses to:
1. Submit a detailed explanation, supported by documentary evidence, addressing the alleged non-compliances and the circumstances leading to the reported incidents.
2. Submit details of quality assurance, food safety monitoring, inventory management, stock rotation, hygiene, storage, handling practices and internal controls adopted to ensure food safety compliance
3. Provide details of corrective and preventive actions (CAPA), root cause analysis, consumer grievance redressal, and measures implemented to prevent recurrence of similar incidents.
4. Furnish the required explanation/compliance report within the stipulated period (as directed), failing which appropriate action under the FSS Act, 2006 may be initiated.