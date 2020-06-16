Swiggy launches jumpstart package to help partner restaurants resume operations

Online food delivery aggregator, Swiggy, has launched a ‘Jumpstart Package’ for all its restaurant partners who are either already delivering or restarting business operations with Unlock 1.

The package is designed to support business revival, continuity and growth of the restaurant industry and will focus on easing key aspects involved in resuming operations and reducing overall investment required to bring back customers.

Important elements such as safety kits required to implement hygiene norms and business booster programs that improve visibility and drive orders volumes will be offered at heavily subsidised rates. Since the launch of this initiative late last week, over 40,000 restaurant partners have already availed it.

Under the package, Swiggy will share training content on the best practices to be followed at restaurant premises. Safety grade packaging material and kits will be made available at up to 40% off directly through Swiggy. Restaurants will have an option to regularly upload videos and images of the safety practices followed by them, on their menu page of Swiggy's customer app, to help build trust among customers.

To enable smooth cash flows for partners, Swiggy has activated bi-weekly payment options. Restaurants will also have access to subsidised financing through the Swiggy Capital Assist program. Regular updates and new initiatives on the restaurant partner app, along with the expedited onboarding process is being implemented to drive ease of doing business.

“Swiggy’s Jumpstart Package has been strategically devised to achieve this by combining our learnings with clear insights from our research on present consumer needs. This initiative will catalyse our efforts to drive focused execution in enabling quick wins for our restaurant partners while catering to evolving consumer needs," said Paul Varghese, vice president, supply at Swiggy,

Based on consumer feedback, Swiggy needs to improve safety and hygiene practices being followed by restaurant and delivery partners. Thus, benefits under the Jumpstart Package will be maximised for restaurants with higher hygiene ratings to incentivise strict adherence to safety and hygiene protocols.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated