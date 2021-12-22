Swiggy 2021 Report: Indians ordered 115 Biryanis per minute and samosas equal to the population of New Zealand, online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy revealed in its annual report - ‘Swiggy StatEATstics 2021’.

Biryani once again emerged as the most favourite dish on online platform with over 6 crore orders, that was 115 biryanis per minute or 2 (1.91) biryanis per second. In 2020, 90 biryanis were ordered per minute.

stats 1: 6,04,44,000 biryanis were ordered in 2021



stats 2: 6,04,44,000 people smiled immediately after getting "delivered" notification — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 21, 2021

The most binged snack of the year was the samosa with about 5 million orders on Swiggy. The desi samosa was ordered 6 times more than chicken wings, the report said. Pav bhaji was India’s second favourite snack with 2.1 million orders.

Chicken biryani was ordered 4.3 times more than veg biryani and over 4.25 lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering the former, the report said.

However, while chicken biryani topped the charts in Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad, Mumbai ordered twice as many dal khichidis as compared to chicken biryanis.

According to the report, Bangalore emerged as the most health-conscious city followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai. It observed that India eats the healthiest on Mondays and Thursdays.

Chennai turned out to be the most generous city where a Swiggy delivery partner was tipped ₹6000 for a single order.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.