Swiggy's food delivery executives in Chennai protest alleging drop in pay

Hundreds of Swiggy employees protest in various parts of Chennai. (Mint)

1 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2020, 07:06 AM IST ANI

  • Swiggy's food delivery executives alleged that their income has dropped at a time when they have already been hit by the coronavirus pandemic
  • Swiggy's food delivery executives are now getting only 10 per delivery

Chennai: Swiggy's food delivery executives on Wednesday protested alleging drop in pay in new payment structure put in place by the company in Chennai.

They alleged that their income has dropped at a time when they have already been hit by the pandemic and now they are getting only 10 per delivery.

"3 years ago, I was getting 40 for each delivery which has been reduced to 10 even though the petrol price has increased. Earlier, we used to earn around 800 per day. But now we are getting only 200. How do we feed our children? Ids of 1000 employees have been blocked," Pinto Ram, an executive told ANI.

Hundreds of Swiggy employees protest in various parts of Chennai.

The delivery executives said the petrol consumes most of their income as its prices have also been increased in recent times.

Now, they are demanding the old payment structure which gives them 35 to 40 for each delivery.

