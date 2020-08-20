Swiggy's food delivery executives in Chennai protest alleging drop in pay

Chennai: Swiggy's food delivery executives on Wednesday protested alleging drop in pay in new payment structure put in place by the company in Chennai.

They alleged that their income has dropped at a time when they have already been hit by the pandemic and now they are getting only ₹10 per delivery.

"3 years ago, I was getting ₹40 for each delivery which has been reduced to ₹10 even though the petrol price has increased. Earlier, we used to earn around 800 per day. But now we are getting only ₹200. How do we feed our children? Ids of 1000 employees have been blocked," Pinto Ram, an executive told ANI.

Hundreds of Swiggy employees protest in various parts of Chennai.

The delivery executives said the petrol consumes most of their income as its prices have also been increased in recent times.

Now, they are demanding the old payment structure which gives them ₹35 to ₹40 for each delivery.

