New Year's Frenzy: Swiggy, online food ordering and delivery platform, on Friday shared top five orders placed on the eve of New Year throughout India.

if top 5 orders placed today throughout India for Swiggy were added in one cart, this is what it would look like 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EjTyx1Ik5W — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 31, 2021

The top five orders were for chicken biryani, butter naan, masal dosa, paneer butter masala, and chicken fried rice. Butter naan topped the list - (33999) followed by chicken biryani (27516), masala dosa (18242), paneer butter masala (11370), and chicken fried rice (11560).

In a tweet posted at 9:06 PM, Swiggy informed that two million orders had been placed on its platform and many more were lined up. It also delivered 1229 biryanis in a minute.

“We are a biryani loving nation and it shows. no wonder 1229 biryanis were marked 'delivered' in a minute," Swiggy said in another tweet.

Till 8 pm, the company received 9049 online orders per minute, almost doubled than what it recorded last New Year. Last year, Swiggy had recorded 5500 orders per minute.

Another food delivery platform, Zomato, said that it has received over 2 million orders today alone.

Earlier, Zomato sent out an “appreciation tweet" for all the doctors, nurses, techies, chefs, reporters, shopkeepers, guards, security forces, police, customer care executives, delivery partners", who it said will be working hard even at 12 am to ensure people welcome the New Year “safely".

