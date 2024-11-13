Swiggy shares video after market debut: ‘Ghanti bajaate bajaate, kahan tak pahunch gae!’

  • Following the posted video, it is still trying to gain momentum and has received just 21 likes.

Livemint
Updated13 Nov 2024, 09:29 PM IST
Swiggy team outside the NSE after it was listed on 13 November.
Swiggy team outside the NSE after it was listed on 13 November. (X/@Tejasvi_Surya)

Popular food delivery aggregator and a direct competitor to Zomato, Swiggy, made its highly anticipated stock market debut on 13 November with its shares at 420 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and 412 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

This is a 7.7% premium over the issue price of 390 at NSE and an increase of 5.64% from the IPO price at BSE. According to details, the listing is also set to unlock a significant value in the form of employee stock option plans (ESOPs).

Also Read | Early investors cheer Swiggy’s listing pop, but analysts are mixed on the stock

The firm's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) report stated that the total number of outstanding ESOPs as of September 2024 stood at 231 million, amounting to a total value of 9,046.65 crore based on the IPO’s upper price band of 390 per share.

Meanwhile, Swiggy also launched a video on YouTube showing how they delivered on their promise of an IPO by December.

Posting a video, they wrote a caption, “Ghanti bajaate bajaate, kahan tak pahunch gae! Swiggy IPO Delivered.”

Also Read | Swiggy reclusive CEO Sriharsha Majety makes rare public appearance at IPO debut

Here's the video:

Following the video that was posted, it is still trying to gain some momentum and has received just 21 likes.

Two netizens even commented on the post. One wrote, "I expected NSE bell in the last!", while other wrote, "Ghar ke ghanti se Stock Market ki Ghanti. Sab Swiggy poora karta hai"

Reactions on Swiggy IPO:

With Swiggy made a debut on NSE and BSE, Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal took to X and congratulated the rival firm.

He took to X and wrote, “Congratulations @swiggy! Couldn't have asked for a better company to serve India with.”

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Tejaswi Surya too congratulated Swiggy on this achievement. He wrote on X, “Congratulations to @Swiggy as it secures a phenomenal $1.34B IPO. This Bengaluru-born startup's success story represents the transformative power of Indian entrepreneurship. Under PM @narendramodi Ji's visionary leadership, our startups are not just scaling heights - they're revolutionising lives across Bharat. Wishing Team @Harshamjty & everyone at Swiggy the best.”

Also Read | Swiggy IPO allotment status out. What GMP signals ahead of share listing date

Meanwhile, Swiggy’s archrival, Zomato that went public in July 2021 minted 18 dollar millionaires through its 9,375 crore IPO. Furthermore, the Economic Times report noted that at the time of Paytm’s IPO in November 2021, around 350 employees, both current and former, became crorepatis.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 09:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSwiggy shares video after market debut: ‘Ghanti bajaate bajaate, kahan tak pahunch gae!’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.25
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.9 (-3.4%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.45
    03:50 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-3.03%)

    Tata Power share price

    399.05
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -15.2 (-3.67%)

    Tata Motors share price

    786.40
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.08
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.31 (-8.94%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.59
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.36 (-7.89%)

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

    545.95
    03:44 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -43.85 (-7.43%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    898.15
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -70.5 (-7.28%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    307.80
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.32%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,259.00
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    55.25 (4.59%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    259.70
    03:52 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.15 (3.65%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.85 (3.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.