Popular food delivery aggregator and a direct competitor to Zomato, Swiggy, made its highly anticipated stock market debut on 13 November with its shares at ₹420 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and ₹412 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

This is a 7.7% premium over the issue price of ₹390 at NSE and an increase of 5.64% from the IPO price at BSE. According to details, the listing is also set to unlock a significant value in the form of employee stock option plans (ESOPs).

The firm's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) report stated that the total number of outstanding ESOPs as of September 2024 stood at 231 million, amounting to a total value of ₹9,046.65 crore based on the IPO's upper price band of ₹390 per share.

Meanwhile, Swiggy also launched a video on YouTube showing how they delivered on their promise of an IPO by December.

Posting a video, they wrote a caption, "Ghanti bajaate bajaate, kahan tak pahunch gae! Swiggy IPO Delivered."

Reactions on Swiggy IPO: With Swiggy made a debut on NSE and BSE, Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal took to X and congratulated the rival firm.

He took to X and wrote, "Congratulations @swiggy! Couldn't have asked for a better company to serve India with."

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Tejaswi Surya too congratulated Swiggy on this achievement. He wrote on X, “Congratulations to @Swiggy as it secures a phenomenal $1.34B IPO. This Bengaluru-born startup's success story represents the transformative power of Indian entrepreneurship. Under PM @narendramodi Ji's visionary leadership, our startups are not just scaling heights - they're revolutionising lives across Bharat. Wishing Team @Harshamjty & everyone at Swiggy the best."