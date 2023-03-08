Swiggy has faced criticism over their 'Holi egg' billboard advertisements. The billboards featured eggs and read, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart", promoting the consumption of eggs instead of wasting them by smashing them on someone's head during the Holi festival.

After receiving backlash on social media, including the hashtag #HinduPhobicSwiggy, the popular food delivery app in India decided to take down the billboards in the Delhi-NCR region. However, there has been no official statement from Swiggy on the matter.

Hey @Swiggy, giving Gyan on Holi & trying to set a wrong perception by installing controversial billboards and posting reel, is not cool in any terms.



Apologize to Hindus & remove them. #HinduPhobicSwiggy pic.twitter.com/Zky64R8RvJ — Aditya Tiwari (@Adityaatiwariii) March 8, 2023

Critics, such as ISKCON Vice-President Radharaman Das and All India Sadhu Samaj member and former president of the Kutch Sant Samaj, accused Swiggy of promoting a selective message on Hindu festivals and creating a wrong perception about Holi. VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi also questioned why Swiggy doesn't promote similar messages during Eid or Christmas.

• On Christmas - Merry Christmas

• On Eid - Eid Mubarak

• On Holi - BuraMatKhelo/Dont use Egg



Such Exclusive Gyan can be expected only from @Swiggy#HinduPhobicSwiggy pic.twitter.com/KRmoS9z0Vl — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 7, 2023

On the other hand, some users defended the advertisement, stating that it was a positive message promoting the avoidance of food wastage. They argued that the ad did not discourage the celebration of Holi with colours and that Swiggy was even providing special Holi essentials on their app.

India has seen several controversies in the past regarding advertisements on religious issues. One such incident happened in 2019 when Surf Excel, a detergent brand, released an advertisement featuring a Hindu-Muslim friendship during the Holi festival.

The ad was praised by many for promoting communal harmony but also faced criticism from some who accused the brand of hurting Hindu sentiments. Some people even called for a boycott of the brand.

A Tanishq jewellery advertisement featuring an interfaith couple celebrating Diwali was criticised by some for promoting ‘love jihad’ and hurting Hindu sentiments. The ad faced intense backlash, and the jewellery brand was forced to withdraw the advertisement.

Another controversy took place when a Zomato advertisement featuring a Hindu man and a Muslim woman celebrating their first wedding anniversary was attacked on social media. The ad was also criticised for promoting ‘love jihad’ and hurting Hindu sentiments. However, Zomato refused to withdraw the ad and instead chose to stand by its message of inclusivity.