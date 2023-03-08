Swiggy takes down 'Hinduphobic' Holi ad after controversy1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Swiggy has taken down the 'Hinduphobic' billboard for Holi after backlash.
Swiggy has faced criticism over their 'Holi egg' billboard advertisements. The billboards featured eggs and read, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart", promoting the consumption of eggs instead of wasting them by smashing them on someone's head during the Holi festival.
