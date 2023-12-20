To ease the shopping experience of its users during the upcoming holiday season, online delivery platform, Swiggy, has collaborated with Simpl, to introduce 1-Tap Checkout. The feature will enhance convenience for customers ahead of the year-end celebrations. Simpl's 1-Tap Checkout feature will be available across food delivery, Swiggy Instamart, dineout, and Swiggy Genie.

During the year-end holiday season, when people prefer to hang out with friends and family at home, there is a significant rise in the demand for Swiggy’s on-demand services. Five weekends in December are also expected to lead to a significant increase in demand for services from food and hyperlocal delivery companies.

With this partnership, millions of customers across the country will be able to place orders from over 2.9 lakh restaurant partners enabled on Swiggy, and access thousands of products from Swiggy Instamart while availing of other services from Swiggy with the convenience of Simpl’s 1-Tap.

“An increasing number of customers today are seeking convenience while transacting online with food and hyperlocal delivery sectors among their top choices. As these services are also availed multiple times in a day, it necessitates the need for a quick and convenient checkout to enhance customer experience. Simpl, as a customer-focused organisation, has been the preferred choice of millions of customers and this partnership with Swiggy is intended to bring greater convenience and trust to our combined customer base in the upcoming holiday season," said Nitya Sharma, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Simpl.

Smple has witnessed a 75% growth in transactions for food and beverages, and hyperlocal categories, accompanied by a 48% increase in transacting users in the last two years.

“Our mission is to offer unparalleled convenience and an elevated experience to our customers across the platform - from search to checkout and delivery. With Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout integrated into our platform, especially ahead of the holiday season, millions of customers across the country will be able to access their food, and home needs, and dine out seamlessly," said Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy.

