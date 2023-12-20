Swiggy ties up with Simpl to introduce 1-tap checkout ahead of Christmas and New Year
Swiggy has partnered with Simpl to introduce 1-Tap Checkout, enhancing convenience for customers during the holiday season.
To ease the shopping experience of its users during the upcoming holiday season, online delivery platform, Swiggy, has collaborated with Simpl, to introduce 1-Tap Checkout. The feature will enhance convenience for customers ahead of the year-end celebrations. Simpl's 1-Tap Checkout feature will be available across food delivery, Swiggy Instamart, dineout, and Swiggy Genie.