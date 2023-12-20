comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 20 2023 15:59:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.7 -4.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.15 -2.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 227.2 -2.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 298.05 -3.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 704.95 -3.33%
Business News/ News / India/  Swiggy ties up with Simpl to introduce 1-tap checkout ahead of Christmas and New Year
Back Back

Swiggy ties up with Simpl to introduce 1-tap checkout ahead of Christmas and New Year

 Livemint

Swiggy has partnered with Simpl to introduce 1-Tap Checkout, enhancing convenience for customers during the holiday season.

Swiggy has collaborated with Simpl's 1 Tap checkout to prepare for the customer Premium
Swiggy has collaborated with Simpl's 1 Tap checkout to prepare for the customer

To ease the shopping experience of its users during the upcoming holiday season, online delivery platform, Swiggy, has collaborated with Simpl, to introduce 1-Tap Checkout. The feature will enhance convenience for customers ahead of the year-end celebrations. Simpl's 1-Tap Checkout feature will be available across food delivery, Swiggy Instamart, dineout, and Swiggy Genie.

During the year-end holiday season, when people prefer to hang out with friends and family at home, there is a significant rise in the demand for Swiggy’s on-demand services. Five weekends in December are also expected to lead to a significant increase in demand for services from food and hyperlocal delivery companies.

With this partnership, millions of customers across the country will be able to place orders from over 2.9 lakh restaurant partners enabled on Swiggy, and access thousands of products from Swiggy Instamart while availing of other services from Swiggy with the convenience of Simpl’s 1-Tap.

 “An increasing number of customers today are seeking convenience while transacting online with food and hyperlocal delivery sectors among their top choices. As these services are also availed multiple times in a day, it necessitates the need for a quick and convenient checkout to enhance customer experience. Simpl, as a customer-focused organisation, has been the preferred choice of millions of customers and this partnership with Swiggy is intended to bring greater convenience and trust to our combined customer base in the upcoming holiday season," said Nitya Sharma, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Simpl.

Smple has witnessed a 75% growth in transactions for food and beverages, and hyperlocal categories, accompanied by a 48% increase in transacting users in the last two years.

“Our mission is to offer unparalleled convenience and an elevated experience to our customers across the platform - from search to checkout and delivery. With Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout integrated into our platform, especially ahead of the holiday season, millions of customers across the country will be able to access their food, and home needs, and dine out seamlessly," said Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 20 Dec 2023, 07:04 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App