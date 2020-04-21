BENGALURU: Food delivery unicorn Swiggy plans to lay off around 500 cloud kitchen staff, mostly contractual employees, as it looks to conserve cash and increase its runway, according to multiple people familiar with the development.

The layoffs will take place from its cloud kitchens across nearly ten Tier 1 and 2 cities, which mainly operate Swiggy-owned Homely and The Bowl Company.

Although food delivery is categorized as an essential service during the lockdown, many restaurants and cafes have shut or dialled down their service efficiency. This has impacted Swiggy's cloud kitchen business, which depends mostly on ground workers such as kitchen staff and delivery workers.

To keep operating costs moderate, Swiggy may shut many of its cloud kitchens, relocate them and re-negotiate rental contracts for spaces leased out to them.

"There were some cuts on jobs with respect to efficiency (of roles); this was however sanctioned by the board pre-covid time itself (before the lockdown). Around 4 to 5 months ago, we were beginning to end contracts with cloud kitchen brands that were not efficiently able to service demand," said a Swiggy executive, declining to be named.

Digital news platform Entrackr first reported on Tuesday that Swiggy plans to lay off staff.

At present, Swiggy is not considering any pay cuts, though it has told employees there won’t be any appraisals this year.

“We are honouring all job offers, and in fact, we are hiring for some roles right now. There will be promotions, but mostly nothing when it comes to hikes," the executive said.

Swiggy also leases out kitchen spaces to independent restaurant owners for operations. Recently, Swiggy had begun to end contracts with brands that were not receiving good ratings, or those that didn’t see any revenue efficiency, highlight sources.

Swiggy takes a 25% commission on each order serviced via cloud kitchens (with minimum business guarantees) which is much higher than the 15-20% commissions on the marketplace.

In a recent interview, Swiggy said it is currently not operating its food delivery business in around 300-odd Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities due to various challenges. However, it is looking to capitalize on this loss through delivery of groceries and essential services.

“As the lockdown gets further extended, we are evaluating various means to stay nimble and focused on growth and profitability across our kitchens. These include renegotiating contracts with landlords, relocation of certain kitchens to more optimal locations and discontinuing operations at a few kitchens that have been severely impacted. This will unfortunately have an impact on a certain number of kitchen staff who will be fully supported during this transition," a Swiggy spokesperson said.

Two people close to Swiggy’s arch-rival Zomato said the Gurugram-based food tech player may also scale down operations in some cities.

“We are not looking to lay off for our cloud kitchen category, since we provide this infrastructure as a service and have less than five people in this team. The orders are at about 40-50% of normal levels, and about 25% of restaurants are operational right now," said Zomato responding to a query.

However, given the drop in food orders and if the lockdown continues, Zomato will have to either furlough or absorb its workforce in alternate category operations.

“Hyperlocal and operation heavy businesses are seeing a drop in demand which may lead them to drop their on-ground contractual workforce significantly. But considering supply chain issues this is really the time for them to merge their fleet operations. They should work with the government on how their on-ground contractual workers can be absorbed better and ensure that insurance and basic necessities like shelter and food should be paid for, by their own books," said Vanishri Deshpande, founder and CEO of HR tech startup Spottabl.

Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and senior vice-president, TeamLease, said, “Even in a non-covid scenario, the likes of Swiggy and Zomato realized that they have to showcase return on the investment made on them, and were looking to run in a lean manner. This trend can be seen across every tech startup today. If there are expenditure cuts, then this should be carried out across the whole workforce."

