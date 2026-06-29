Swiggy, Zepto, others move Karnataka High Court challenging Gig Workers Welfare Act, 2025 | All you need to know

Several platform aggregators, along with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), have moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025, and the rules framed under it, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
In their writ petition, IAMAI, Eternal Ltd, Zepto, Swiggy, Urban Company, and Valmo Transportation have also sought to set aside a series of notices issued by the Chief Executive Officer under the Act, the report stated.
The notices require platform companies to comply with various statutory obligations, including establishing Internal Dispute Resolution Committees (IDRCs), paying welfare fees, and submitting prescribed information.
The case is yet to be listed before the Karnataka High Court. The petitioners contend that the Parliament enacted the Code on Social Security, 2020 (COSS), to consolidate existing labour welfare laws and create a uniform national framework for social security covering all categories of workers, including gig and platform workers, Bar and Bench reported.
According to them, the Code comprehensively addresses the identification of gig workers, the formulation of welfare schemes, aggregator contributions, and the regulatory framework for implementing these provisions.
The petition also argues that the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025 and the rules framed under it are inconsistent with the Central legislation and are therefore repugnant to it.
Additionally, the petitioners contend that the Act and Rules are arbitrary, violate Article 14 of the Constitution, and infringe other fundamental rights guaranteed under Part III, Bar and Bench reported.
They have sought a declaration that the Act, the Rules, the notification constituting the Welfare Board, and the Government Order dated February 12, 2026, are unconstitutional.
The petitioners have further requested the Court to quash all consequential notices issued under the impugned legal framework, including directions for the constitution of Internal Dispute Resolution Committees (IDRCs), show-cause notices, and demands for payment of welfare fees.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench)
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