The GST Council announced some changes related to food delivery aggregators and similar companies that employ gig workers. From now on online food delivery platforms will collect Goods and Services Tax (GST) from customers, and not the restaurants, to forward it to the taxman.

This does not meant that a new tax for customers, just that the GST they pay on food delivered to their homes by companies like Swiggy and Zomato will now be routed to the government through a different channel.

“Yes, there was detailed discussion on Swiggy-like operators who collect from restaurants and deliver in places. The sum and substance of what is agreed is the place where the food is delivered will be the point on which the tax will be collected and collected by them, the gig groups Swiggy and others, and they will therefore pay the GST on it," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the press briefing after the 45th GST Council meeting on Friday.

“There is now new tax," the Finance Minister added.

The bills paid by customers on food delivered to their homes through online platforms already has a tax component. But aggregators pay this tax amount to restaurants, who they forwarded it to the government.

Restaurants listed with online delivery companies pay 5 per cent GST on food bill, whereas the companies themselves pay 18 per cent tax on the commission they earn from the restaurant.

However, there were widespread instances of tax leakages where restaurants would not pay their taxes, noted Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj.

“There were occasions where we were finding that the restaurants were not paying taxes, some of them were not available after some time. Now a lot of orders are coming through these aggregators, so if you place an order from a restaurant through these aggregators, these aggregators will collect the tax from the customer and pay it to the authorities rather than paying it to the restaurant," Bajaj said.

“There is no change. We have simplified the process and we have ensured that any leakages that may be happening could not happen," he added.

The GST Council convened in Lucknow for its first physical meeting in 20 months - the last one was held on December 18, 2019 - with a packed agenda. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting.

On the agenda was also the issue of including petrol and diesel under the GST regime. The matter was tabled before the council following a Kerala High Court order directing the same.

The states refused to put petrol and diesel under the ambit of the uniform tax regime, which would do away with the state taxes, and in turn, revenue. The same will now be conveyed to the court, Sitharaman said.

The council also extended the exemption on four Covid-19-related drugs Amphotericin-B, Tocilizumab, Remdesivir and anti-coagulants like Heparin and several other life-saving drugs.

