Swiggy, Zomato to collect GST now under new rule: key things to know

“Yes, there was detailed discussion on Swiggy-like operators who collect from restaurants and deliver in places. The sum and substance of what is agreed is the place where the food is delivered will be the point on which the tax will be collected and collected by them, the gig groups Swiggy and others, and they will therefore pay the GST on it," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the press briefing after the 45th GST Council meeting on Friday.