Swimming pools: Govt issues SOPs for training of athletes, others

Union Home Ministry had allowed opening of swimming pools for training of sportspersons, and others from 15 October, 2020. Abiding by the fifth unlock guidelines, which were issued on 30th September, Ministry of Sports issued standard operating procedures for the all SAI and non-SAI centres.

Swimming pools: These are SOPs and guidelines for training-

This SOP unless directed otherwise is applicable to the following:

i. Competitive Swimmers to be defined as all sports person not below the age of 12 and engaged in training for purposes of preparing for participating in swimming competition, and shall not include contact sport like Waterpolo, learn to swim or swimming for general fitness.

ii. Coaches and Support Staff directly responsible for the training of these athletes. Head coach shall ensure that the training is carried out with the minimum required staff only.

iii. Other Staff engaged in technical, non-technical, administrative, facility management staff (including hostel and mess if applicable) functions.

iv. Essential visitors other than those mentioned above and if authorised by the centre head (including those from government departments i.e. public health, utilities etc)

Protocols and precautions for training

1) Obligatory self-declaration (could be in the form of text message) of the infection-free condition by players and staff re-joining the centre shall be provided to COVID Task Force officers before entering the premises.

2) All personal training equipment belonging to an athlete shall be disinfected while the athlete is inducted into the training centre.

3) Athletes and staff shall be screened before being allowed access to common field-of-play/training facilities. RT-PCR test shall be conducted for new/returning athletes. Public health authorities may be consulted for same regarding Government guidelines and cost of testing.

SWIMMING SAFELY

A. PREPARING TO SWIM

i. Use a hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available before going to the pool.

ii. Do not share equipment.

iii. Wear your suit to and from practice. Change in your respective room.

iv. Bring a full water bottle to avoid touching a tap

v. If you need to sneeze or cough, do so into a tissue or upper sleeve/arm

vi. Arrive as close as possible to when activity begins.

vii. Avoid touching gates, fences, benches, etc. if you can.

viii. Do not attend practice if you do not feel well.

ix. Shower before entering pool if outdoor shower available on pool deck.

B. WHEN SWIMMING

i. Follow directions for spacing and stay at least six feet apart from others.

ii. Do not make physical contact with others or giving a high five.

iii. Try not to take water in your mouth while swimming and if you need to spit do so in the

gutter

iv. Avoid physical contact with other swimmers when taking a break.

v. Coaches are advised to follow workouts to maintain basic fitness and endurance of the

swimmers. High intensity workouts which may reduce athlete’s immunity should be avoided.

C. AFTER SWIMMING

i. Leave the facility as soon as reasonably possible after practice.

ii. Wash your hands thoroughly or use a hand sanitizer after leaving the pool.

iii. Do not use the locker room or changing area.

iv. Shower at one you reach your respective room.

You can read complete SOPs and guidelines he

