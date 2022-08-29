As per the health department, these cases have been recorded in 19 districts, with most number of cases in Pune with 770 cases and 33 deaths.
The state health department has appealed the people to celebrate Ganesh festivities cautiously as Maharashtra has recorded 2,337 swine flu cases and 98 deaths between January 1 and August 28 this year.
The state health department has appealed the people to celebrate Ganesh festivities cautiously as Maharashtra has recorded 2,337 swine flu cases and 98 deaths between January 1 and August 28 this year.
Mumbai has seen 348 cases and three deaths, while these figures are 474 and 14 respectively for neighbouring Thane, news agency PTI has reported citing an official. Kolhapur saw 159 cases and 13 fatalities during this period.
"The state has reported 2,337 swine flu cases and 98 deaths during the period from Jan 1 to August 28 this year. In the background of rising swine flu cases, people must celebrate the festival with care," he said.
He said people suffering from influenza-like illness should avoid public places, while those with high risk conditions must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at public functions.