After Mizoram, Tripura has now detected cases of African swine flu in the state. Tripura's Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD)-run government breeding farm located at Devipur under Sepahijala district has detected cases of African swine flu, reported news agency ANI .

Three samples were sent to the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for testing on April 7. The laboratory received a positive report of all the samples on last week, it said. “Even the symptoms of the pigs now sheltered on the farm also indicate that the contagious disease has already entered the farm. Another report that was supposed to come from Bhopal's National Disease Diagnostic institute is yet to reach Tripura," they said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The government of Tripura has ordered a mass execution of pigs in different phases after the detection of cases.

What is African swine flu?

African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, whose mortality rate can reach 100%.

It is not a danger to human health, but it has devastating effects on pig populations and the farming economy. There is currently no effective vaccine against ASF.

The virus is highly resistant in the environment, meaning that it can survive on clothes, boots, wheels, and other materials. It can also survive in various pork products, such as ham, sausages or bacon. Therefore, human behaviours can play an important role in spreading this pig disease across borders if adequate measures are not taken.

