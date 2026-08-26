Swine flu in Delhi: H1N1 cases climb past 2,400; Health min holds review meeting with govt hospitals: Top 10 updates

Delhi recorded 138 new H1N1 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases reported this year to 2,446, the Delhi government said on Wednesday. The cumulative number of Influenza-A cases in the national capital has reached 3,177, according to the government.

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H1N1 is currently the most prevalent influenza subtype in the capital, marking a shift from last year when H3N2 was the dominant strain, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said.

H1N1 virus in Delhi: Top 10 updates The Delhi Medical Association has issued a health advisory amid the rising number of H1N1 cases in the national capital, urging residents to follow respiratory and personal hygiene practices, avoid crowded areas and consult a doctor promptly if they experience flu-like symptoms, according to PTI. The association recommended covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, washing hands regularly and avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unclean hands. It also urged people to maintain a safe distance from those infected with H1N1 or experiencing influenza-like symptoms and refrain from spitting in public places.

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2. Singh chaired a virtual review meeting with medical directors and superintendents of government hospitals to evaluate their preparedness for H1N1, seasonal influenza and other respiratory illnesses. He instructed hospitals to enhance emergency services and ensure sufficient availability of isolation beds, medical staff, testing facilities, medicines and other essential supplies.

3. Hospitals were directed to keep a minimum of five isolation beds, while larger facilities were instructed to maintain 10 or more beds to handle influenza and vector-borne disease cases. They were also asked to prepare shift-wise duty rosters and ensure doctors and medical staff were available round the clock.

4. The minister asked hospitals to set up or reinforce dedicated flu corners in emergency departments and ensure senior residents are assigned to emergency duties. Suspected cases should be assessed without delay, with swab samples collected and sent for testing wherever medically required.

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5. Hospitals were also told to maintain sufficient stocks of Viral Transport Medium (VTM) and other materials needed to collect and test respiratory samples. Particular attention was directed towards children and elderly patients, with hospitals asked to ensure their prompt evaluation and appropriate treatment.

6. Hospital administrations were also asked to regularly review the availability of medicines and submit updates on stocks of essential drugs. They were advised to arrange local procurement wherever required to ensure uninterrupted patient care.

7. The health minister further instructed hospitals to display prominent banners and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material in emergency departments and other crowded areas. The material will inform people about influenza symptoms, preventive measures and when to seek medical attention.

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8. While stating that there is “no need for panic”, Singh said most patients visiting hospitals so far had reported mild fever and other common symptoms, with many recovering within a day or two.

"There is no need for panic. Most of the patients who have come to hospitals so far have presented with mild fever and other common symptoms and have recovered within a day or two. Delhi government hospitals are fully prepared, and our health system is continuously monitoring the situation," Singh said.

9. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital has established a dedicated isolation ward and strengthened its medical infrastructure in response to the situation. The hospital has also set up a specialised unit to provide prompt treatment to patients, with arrangements in place to significantly expand capacity if cases rise.

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10. Speaking to ANI, Dr Satyajit Kumar, Head of the Accident & Emergency (A&E) Department at LNJP Hospital, outlined the measures currently in place.

"We've made all the preparations for swine flu. We've created a seven-bed ward here. Five of these beds are high-dependency beds, and two are ventilated," Dr Kumar said, adding, “If the number of patients increases, we've created a 70-bed ward on the seventh floor, which has 10 ICU beds and 60 HDU (High Dependency Unit) beds.”

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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