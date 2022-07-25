Two of the patients from Thane succumbed to the infection last week, she said, adding that these are the first deaths due to the H1N1 virus in the Mumbai circle this year.
Since the beginning of the year, a total of 62 swine flu cases have been detected in the Mumbai circle which also comprises of neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.
From January 1 to July 24, 2022, a total of 1,66,132 people were screened, out of whom 62 confirmed cases of the H1N1 influenza virus were found, news agency PTI has reported citing deputy director of health services (Mumbai circle) Dr Gauri Rathod.
The other patient, Babita Hate (72), also from Kopri, fell ill on July 9 and died on July 19.
'Both were found infected with the H1N1 virus and treated at different facilities in Thane before they succumbed to the ailment, the official said.
Speaking about the overall state, as many as seven people so far due to the swine flu infection till July this year. A total of 142 cases have been reported from various parts of the state since the beginning of the year.
According to a recent report from Maharashtra's Public Health Department, some parts of the state have observed a significant rise in the cases of Swine Flu, which claimed two lives in Pune, three in Kolhapur, and two in the Thane Corporation of Maharashtra.
Pune, Palghar and Nashik have recorded 23, 22 and 17 cases of the infection respectively.
According to Health experts, flu does not have very serious consequences but those who have comorbid conditions need to be careful.
Meanwhile, health experts have also warned about the risk of Swine Flu infection in the national capital. As per the experts, Delhi had also reported a spike in the cases of Swine flu during August 2021.
"We are seeing the onset of the season of Swine flu infection. Right now cases have started to increase in Maharashtra," Dr Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said.
When asked about the symptoms of Swine flu, Dr Avi said, "Swine Flu is generally caused by the influenza virus, which resides in pigs. The symptoms of swine flu are fever, sore throat, running nose, nose block. Basically, the upper respiratory system gets affected due to the virus."
Senior Consultant Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo, Dr S Chatterjee also said, "I haven't seen too many cases of swine flu in Delhi, as of now. But it can happen anytime. The season will come and you will experience the same symptoms as flu."
According to Dr Chatterjee, Swine flu can affect other organs of the body. He said, "it can involve the other systems as well. And then it can have different symptoms when it involves different organ systems. We have seen so many mortalities when it was at its peak and when we had an epidemic. It can lead to multi-organ failure as it involves the respiratory system."
"Swine Flu generally spreads to the people who handle pigs. Human to human transmission is also reported. So, it is very important for you to wash your hands regularly, either with an alcohol-based sanitizer or soap," Dr Avi said.
"Do not touch face of the people who have been infected and also avoid going to crowded places. People above 65 years of age, ones who have comorbidities, and young children are at higher risk of infection," he added.
According to the Fortis doctor, it can also lead to the death of the individual affected but is considerably less contagious than Covid-19.
"The symptoms of COVID-19 and Swine Flu infections are generally the same. Earlier we used to get patients who lost smell and taste after being infected with Covid, but nowadays the symptoms are almost similar. COVID-19 is more infectious, it is more contagious and spreads faster than the swine flu. The severity of the increase in also increases in Covid, he said.
Hence, swine flu can definitely cause death. That's why it needs to be taken care of. But there is still no reason to panic about it, if one gets a fever, Covid-19, Swine flu or a common cold, then the treatment becomes simpler, the doctor added.
Here are the symptoms of H1N1 (Swine Flu):
The symptoms are similar to the symptoms of regular seasonal flu -- fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, headache, chills and fatigue. Diarrhoea and vomiting have also been associated with influenza-A (H1N1).
The World Health Organisation had declared swine flu pandemic from June 2009 to August 2010, however, it still continues to circulate as a seasonal virus worldwide.
