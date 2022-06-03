Swine flu outbreak: 2 H1N1 cases reported from Odisha after MP, Kerala

After Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, two cases of swine flu have been reported from Odisha on Friday. The two - a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman - who tested positive for the H1N1 virus are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, an official said. Swine Flu cases have been detected in the state for almost after 2 years.

