Swine flu outbreak: 2 H1N1 cases reported from Odisha after MP, Kerala

Swine flu outbreak: 2 H1N1 cases reported from Odisha after MP, Kerala2 min read . 06:20 PM IST
- The two swine flu patients - a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman - who tested positive for the H1N1 virus are undergoing treatment
After Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, two cases of swine flu have been reported from Odisha on Friday. The two - a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman - who tested positive for the H1N1 virus are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, an official said. Swine Flu cases have been detected in the state for almost after 2 years.
"The state usually witnesses two peaks of the swine flu disease - one before the monsoon and another in winter," state public health director Niranjan Mishra said adding, “the government is fully prepared to tackle the situation."
A 12-year-old girl in Kerala's Kozhikode district died due to H1N1, health officials confirmed on Thursday. The death was reported on Sunday but the lab results confirmed the infection on Thursday. Her twin sister is also undergoing treatment for the H1NI infection.
Doctors said the deceased girl and her twin sister had been to neighbouring states on their vacation. "Medical tests confirmed that the death was caused by H1N1. The condition of the twin sister of the deceased is stable," a senior doctor told PTI.
Meanwhile, three persons were found to be infected with the virus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a state health official informed on Wednesday.
Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr BS Saitya said on Wednesday, two men and a woman, who have been infected with the H1N1 virus, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital and their condition is said to be stable.
With the detection of these cases, H1N1 infection has started surfacing in the city, he said.
Meanwhile, the health department has surveyed the localities where the swine flu patients live in a bid to understand whether people who came in their contact have also contracted the virus. “No one else has been found affected with the disease so far," the official added.
Swine influenza, which is a respiratory disease, is caused by H1N1 virus. It causes nasal secretions, cough, decreased appetite and restless behavior. The World Health Organisation had declared the swine flu pandemic from June 2009 to August 2010. However, it continues to circulate as a seasonal virus worldwide.
