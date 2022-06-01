Swine flu outbreak: 3 H1N1 cases detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Swine flu outbreak: 3 H1N1 cases detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore1 min read . 08:00 PM IST
- Two men and a woman, who have been infected with the H1N1 virus, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital and their condition is said to be stable.
Three persons have been found to be infected with swine flu in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and they are currently undergoing treatment for the same, a state health official informed on Wednesday.
Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr BS Saitya said, two men and a woman, who have been infected with the H1N1 virus, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital and their condition is said to be stable.
With the detection of these cases, H1N1 infection has started surfacing in the city, he said.
Meanwhile, the health department has surveyed the localities where the swine flu patients live in a bid to understand whether people who came in their contact have also contracted the virus. “No one else has been found affected with the disease so far," the official added.
Meanwhile, the Mizoram government will be declaring the swine flu outbreak as a state disaster soon. So far, 37,000 pigs have died after being infected. State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua told news agency PTI on Tuesday that Chief Minister Zoramthanga has already given his consent to declare the outbreak as a state disaster. A notification regarding the same will be out soon.
A recent notification said, more than 37,000 pigs have died due to ASF since March last year, causing huge monetary losses.
At least 14,174 pigs have also been culled during the same period to prevent the outbreak from further spreading, the data said.
It said that at least 3,890 pigs have died and 3,264 culled due to ASF since February this year.
(With inputs from agencies)
