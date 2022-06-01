Swine flu outbreak: 3 H1N1 cases detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Mizoram to declare Swine Flu outbreak as state disaster

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government will be declaring the swine flu outbreak as a state disaster soon. So far, 37,000 pigs have died after being infected. State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua told news agency PTI on Tuesday that Chief Minister Zoramthanga has already given his consent to declare the outbreak as a state disaster. A notification regarding the same will be out soon.