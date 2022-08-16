Swine Flu outbreak in Mumbai: Nearly 140 H1N1 cases in just 2 weeks, BMC says

Swine Flu outbreak in Mumbai: Nearly 140 H1N1 cases in just 2 weeks, BMC says1 min read . 16 Aug 2022
- Further, Mumbai also logged 412 of malaria and 73 of dengue cases in the same period
In a matter of just 2 weeks, Mumbai has reported 138 cases of swine flu. Further, the city also logged 412 of malaria and 73 of dengue cases.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a notification said, the new cases were detected between August 1 and 14. The number of infections has spiked this month compared to July, when the city had reported 105 cases of swine flu, 61 of dengue and 563 malaria cases.
Speaking about the H1N1 virus spread, the BMC said, swine flu (H1N1) cases that have symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, headache, diarrhoea and vomiting, were “increasing" in the city.
In an advisory for the prevention of H1N1, the civic body has asked citizens to cover their noses while sneezing or coughing, wash hands with soap and water, avoid touching hands to eyes, nose and mouth and avoid self medication.
However, cases of leptospirosis, gastroenteritis (stomach flu) and hepatitis have declined compared to last month, he said. From August 1 to 14, Mumbai detected 29 cases of leptospirosis, 237 gastro and 26 hepatitis cases, as against 65 lepto, 697 gastro and 65 hepatitis cases seen in July, the official said.
(With inputs from agencies)
