Swine flu outbreak: Punjab declared as 'controlled area'; 2 villages epicentres
Samples of unwell pigs from Punjab's Patiala district have tested positive for African Swine Fever, Punjab minister said
As a few samples of unwell pigs tested positive for African Swine Fever in Punjab's Patiala district, the state government declared the whole state a "controlled area". Meanwhile, two villages have been called the epicentres.