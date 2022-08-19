OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Swine flu outbreak: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’; 2 villages epicentres
Listen to this article

As a few samples of unwell pigs tested positive for African Swine Fever in Punjab's Patiala district, the state government declared the whole state a "controlled area". Meanwhile, two villages have been called the epicentres. 

Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in an official statement said, samples of unwell pigs from Punjab's Patiala district have tested positive for African Swine Fever (H1N1).

Following this, the state government has declared the whole of Punjab as a "controlled area", while Bilaspur and Sanauri Adda villages in Patiala have been notified as "epicentre" of the disease in order to prevent, control and eradicate it, he added.

The Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development said the government has initiated these measures under 'The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009' and they have come into force with immediate effect.

Up to a kilometre from the two villages declared the epicentre are considered as "infected zones" while up to 10 km area are classified "surveillance zones", he added.

Bhullar said the highly contagious and fatal viral disease affecting domestic pigs was confirmed by ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal.

No live pig, unprocessed pig meat, feed or any material from piggery farms or backyard piggery shall be taken out of or brought into the infected zone and no person shall bring into market any pig or pig products known to be infected with the disease, the minister said.

Interstate movement of pig or any material belonging to piggery farms is banned until further orders, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout