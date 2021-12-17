SWISS airline will start operating two weekly direct flights between Zurich in Switzerland and Mumbai from January 10, the Lufthansa group said today, news agency PTI reported.

The announcement came after India and Switzerland signed an air bubble pact earlier this month. The agreement allows both the nations to operate a specific number of flights in the wake of Covid-19 curbs across the world.

Germany-based Lufthansa Group has interests in segments like Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services. It owns brands like Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. The group's revenue fell to 13.6 billion euros in 2020 (previous year: 36.4 billion euros).

The Indian government had rolled back plans to resume scheduled international flight operations from 15 December after the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus mutant.

India had suspended international flight operations, effective 23 March 2020. This was periodically extended every month till 30 November, before the government on 26 November announced plans to resume scheduled international flight services. Prior to 26 November, international flights operated between India and other countries under bilateral air bubble agreements.

