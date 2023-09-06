Swiss expertise to help make hill highways strong, durable

NEW DELHI : The government has invited Swiss consultants to help make India’s mountain roads strong and durable to withstand severe weather conditions like heavy rains.

After evaluating the highway construction techniques in Switzerland, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has sought advice from Swiss companies to design mechanisms to prevent extensive damage to roads, two people familiar with the development said.

The safety and durability of Indian roads have become crucial as the government takes on the challenge of constructing a record 13,800 kilometres (km) of highways across India in 2023-24. Poor construction and the use of outdated techniques create hurdles in the path of this growth, so systems are being strengthened and the quality of construction is being improved.

A team of government officials visited Switzerland recently to understand how the country maintains its highways despite adverse weather conditions and treacherous mountainous terrain.

The visit has been very fruitful, and the government has now invited Swiss companies to provide consulting services on highway development in India and maintaining the mountainous terrain in a way that poses limited risk to mobility, one of the two people said.

The recent rains and flooding in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand resulted in extensive damage to the highway network, cutting off connectivity to affected portions of the states from the rest of the country. At various places, large stretches of highways just got washed away, while at several locations, roads caved in on frequent landslides. Last month, Gadkari also announced the release of ₹400 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for repair and restoration work in Himachal Pradesh and stressed the need to build roads as per international standards while suggesting concrete roads for mountainous terrains so that a washout could be avoided.

The government is also working on a policy on road design required for areas that experience heavy rainfall. The policy would also look at the need for creating physical barriers and breakwater walls to arrest landslides that destroy infrastructure, the people said. It is expected that policy will draw a lot of input from the Switzerland system in dealing with such situations.

Questions sent to a spokesperson for MoRTH remained unanswered.

As part of its exercise to make Indian roads safer and less prone to damage from extreme weather conditions, MoRTH has also developed guidelines with the technical assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). It has developed five guidelines aimed at enhancing mountainous road infrastructure in India. These guidelines are designed to ensure high-quality and sustainable road projects in hilly regions, improving road networks and promoting economic growth.

The guidelines provide technical specifications and best practices for road construction in mountainous regions; covering planning of mountainous roads, slope protection and embankment with advanced technology; tunnels on arterial roads in hilly areas, mountain bridges with advanced technology; and operation and maintenance of mountainous highways.

Recognizing the critical role of well-maintained roads in facilitating trade, connectivity and social development, MoRTH and JICA agreed to implement the “Capacity Development Project on Highways in Mountainous Regions" from 2016 to 2021.

Also, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set up a design division to review the design and construction of bridges and other structures along the national highways. Apart from other work, the division will organize certification courses for officers of MoRTH, NHAI, NHIDCL and personnel of contractors/consultants on various aspects of design, construction, supervision and maintenance of bridges, tunnels and RE (reinforced earth) walls through the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE), Noida and the Indian Railway Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEL), Pune. The design division will develop an IT-based monitoring system for bridge inventory, drawings and identification of distressed bridges and will also propose an annual plan for their repair and construction.