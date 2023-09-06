News
Swiss expertise to help make hill highways strong, durable
Summary
- After evaluating the highway construction techniques in Switzerland, the road ministry has sought advice from Swiss companies to design mechanisms to prevent extensive damage to roads
NEW DELHI : The government has invited Swiss consultants to help make India’s mountain roads strong and durable to withstand severe weather conditions like heavy rains.
