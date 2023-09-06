Swiss expertise to help make hill highways strong, durable

The recent rains and flooding in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand resulted in extensive damage to the highway network, cutting off connectivity to affected portions of the states from the rest of the country. At various places, large stretches of highways just got washed away, while at several locations, roads caved in on frequent landslides. Last month, Gadkari also announced the release of ₹400 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for repair and restoration work in Himachal Pradesh and stressed the need to build roads as per international standards while suggesting concrete roads for mountainous terrains so that a washout could be avoided.