Govt turns to Swiss expertise to make mountain roads damage-resistant
Summary
India is adopting Swiss road design technology to enhance the resilience of its mountainous highways, which frequently suffer damage from extreme weather events. This initiative targets 50 critical black spots, aiming to bolster connectivity and infrastructure safety in vulnerable hilly regions.
NEW DELHI : The government has decided to implement Swiss model to design road networks along mountainous terrain to make them strong and damage-resistant to extreme weather events seen in the country's hilly states.
