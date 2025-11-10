Govt turns to Swiss expertise to make mountain roads damage-resistant

“While identifying black spots is a step in the right direction, India needs to treat highway safety as a national public health and infrastructure priority. Redesigning high-risk stretches in mountainous regions is particularly important as these areas are strategically significant, often face the brunt of extreme weather, and given the current geopolitical environment strengthening them should be a national priority. Doing so will not only enhance connectivity but also bolster national resilience," said Shailesh Agarwal, partner, risk consulting (infrastructure), EY India. "Leveraging proven global expertise, such as Swiss technology, known for its safety and durability, can help India accelerate progress and set new benchmarks for road safety and engineering excellence."