Switch on fans, open windows: Govt lists steps to reduce Covid transmission

With increasing evidence that the Covid-19 virus can be spread through the air, the union government on Thursday asked people to allow ventilation in the rooms to decrease the risk of transmission from person to person.

The Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India said that 'Well-ventilated spaces play a crucial role in diluting the COVID-19 viral load of infected air'.

In its advisory ‘Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic--Masks, Distance, Sanitation, and Ventilation to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus’, the Scientific Adviser talked about the significance of well-ventilated spaces and reducing the Covid-19 transmission.

“Ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other," it said.

According to the Scientific Adviser, "Ventilation is a community defense that protects all of us at home or work. Introducing outdoor air in offices, homes and larger public spaces is advised".

The Adviser suggested that measures should be taken to improve ventilation in offices, homes, and other buildings. The Adviser said simple strategic like--fans, open windows, and doors, even slightly open windows-- can introduce outdoor air and improve the air quality inside.

It further added that gable fan systems and roof ventilators can improve the air quality in office buildings, auditoriums, shopping malls, among others.

In buildings with central air-management systems, improving central air filtration/increased filtration efficiency is especially helpful when enhanced outdoor air delivery options are limited, it added.

The novel coronavirus can be spread rapidly from a Covid-positive person to a fit person through saliva and nasal discharge in the form of droplets and aerosols, while exhaling, talking, speaking, singing, laughing, coughing, or sneezing. An infected person who shows no symptoms can also transmit the virus.

The government's Scientific Adviser asked people to continue wearing masks, double masks, or N95 masks to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus infects a human host where it can multiply, in the absence of the host it cannot survive, and stopping the transmission of the virus from a person to another person will decrease the infection rate of the disease to a level where it can eventually die, it added.

