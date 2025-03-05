Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired an all-party meeting to discus population-based delimitation on Wednesday, March 5. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) boycotted the meeting.

During the all-party meeting, Stalin said the "sword known as delimitation hanging above the heads of southern states."

"Tamil Nadu has been pushed to carry forward one big rights protest. The sword known as delimitation is hanging above the heads of southern states. Tamil Nadu faces a big threat," said Stalin.

MK Stalin believes that after delimitation — which is scheduled to take place in 2026 — Tamil Nadu could face a significant reduction in representation in the 543-member Parliament.

He said the state's success in controlling its population through family planning and women empowerment could lead to a loss of parliamentary seats.

"We might lose 12 seats. If delimitation is done based on population, this could lead to Tamil Nadu losing representation. Together we need to defeat this conspiracy...," the Tamil Nadu chief minister was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Stalin explains the math "If the present 543 sets continue due to less population, there is a possibility of reducing our Parliament constituencies. Tamil Nadu could lose 8 seats. There won't be 39 MPs for Tamil Nadu, only 32 MPs would be there," Stalin reportedly said at the all-party meeting.

Stalin further explained that if the total number of Parliament constituencies is increased to 848, Tamil Nadu would "get 22 constituencies more".

However, if the delimitation is done solely based on population, the state would only gain 10 more seats, leading to a loss of 12 seats overall.

Stalin concluded that in both these models, Tamil Nadu's representation would decrease. "More populated states will get more MPs," he said while urging for a fair approach in the upcoming delimitation process.

What Tamil Nadu wants? Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assure that the delimitation process will be done based on the 1971 census only after 2026 and for the next 30 years.

"This all-party meeting demands that the delimitation process should not be carried out based on the 2026 census," Stalin said, adding, “The 1971 Census should be basis for delimitation of Lok Sabha seats for 30 years from 2026.”

"We also demand that the number of parliamentary seats should be increased and the necessary constitutional amendments should be made," Stalin said.

“In case no of seats in Parliament is increased, 1971 Census should be the basis for it,” the chief minister said.