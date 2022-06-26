The posthumously released song "SYL" by Sidhu Moose Wala is no longer accessible in India on the video sharing/streaming website YouTube. The song was published on June 24 by music producer MXRCI and was written and recorded by Sidhu Moose Wala, who was fatally shot in May. The song was taken down from India's YouTube on June 26.

The Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which has long been a point of dispute between Punjab and Haryana, is mentioned in the track's title. While Haryana has been pushing for the construction of the canal in order to receive its share of the water from the Ravi-Beas rivers, Punjab has been asking for a reconsideration of its claim.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was assassinated in Punjab's Mansa district last month.

"Video unavailable. This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government," the message displayed by YouTube read.

Since its release, "SYL" has accumulated over 27 million views and 3.3 million likes on the platform controlled by Google. With songs like "So High," "Same Beef," "The Last Ride," and "Just Listen," the late singer amassed a sizable fan base both in India and beyond.

Recently, his track "295" made it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart. The song was listed at the 154 spot earlier this month, while its viewership number on YouTube has gone past the 200 million mark.

The late Sidhu Moose Wala is the subject of singer Diljit Dosanjh's Vancouver concert dedication. He also paid respect to the late Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu. The lyrics of the song "This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers" were written as the vocalist performed in Vancouver.

Diljit may be seen singing special songs in honour of Sidhu Moose Wala in a number of internet recordings from the musical gala. On his social media profile, he also posted a clip of his performance with the phrase "One Love".

Canadian rapper Drake, who recently debuted his own radio programme, paid a moving tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala by singing a few of the late Punjabi singer's songs live on air. Many individuals were moved by Drake's homage.

(With PTI inputs)