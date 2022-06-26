SYL: YouTube India removes Sidhu Moose Wala's song2 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2022, 06:07 PM IST
Sidhu Moose Walas posthumous song 'SYL' is no longer available on YouTube India.
Sidhu Moose Walas posthumous song 'SYL' is no longer available on YouTube India.
Listen to this article
The posthumously released song "SYL" by Sidhu Moose Wala is no longer accessible in India on the video sharing/streaming website YouTube. The song was published on June 24 by music producer MXRCI and was written and recorded by Sidhu Moose Wala, who was fatally shot in May. The song was taken down from India's YouTube on June 26.