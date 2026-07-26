'Symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi highlights INS Mahendragiri in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday hailed the induction of INS Mahendragiri into the Navy as a symbol of India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing, saying the indigenously built stealth warship reflected the country's expanding technological capabilities and the success of the 'Make in India' initiative.

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Addressing the 136th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said the warship demonstrated India's ability to design and manufacture advanced defence platforms with a high degree of indigenous content.

"This modern warship has been designed in India and made in India. More than 75 per cent indigenous content has been used in this. This is a symbol of the growing strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," the Prime Minister said.

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'India steadily strengthening its technological capabilities' He said India was steadily strengthening its technological capabilities alongside the courage and preparedness of its armed forces.

Highlighting recent milestones in indigenous defence production, the Prime Minister also referred to the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) successful tests of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) and the Kusha long-range surface-to-air missile.

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"This month, DRDO also successfully tested the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket. This success is the result of the collective efforts of our scientists and engineers. Just 2-3 days ago, DRDO also successfully tested the Kusha missile," he said.

The Prime Minister said India's progress was reflected not only in defence production but also in defence exports and strategic partnerships with friendly countries.

"Today, whether it's defence production, defence exports, or political cooperation with friendly countries, India is constantly reaching new heights," he said, recalling his recent visit to Indonesia, where agreements were signed for the supply of BrahMos and Astra missiles.

"The world's confidence in India's defence equipment and technology is growing," PM Modi added.

All about INS Mahendragiri INS Mahendragiri, an indigenously built advanced stealth frigate, was commissioned into the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet on July 11 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Visakhapatnam. The warship has more than 75 per cent indigenous content and is equipped with supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine warfare capabilities, advanced stealth features and modern network-centric combat systems.

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During his address, the PM also paid tribute to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"There are certain dates in our lives for which we do not need to look at the calendar. Today, July 26, is one such date. Today is the Kargil Vijay Diwas. This day fills us with pride and reminds us of the extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers," he said.

He said the sacrifices of the armed forces would continue to inspire future generations and highlighted the ongoing Shaurya Vijay Yatra, which began on July 14 from the National War Memorial in New Delhi and will culminate at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras under the theme, "One ride, one nation, one salute".

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