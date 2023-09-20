'Symbol of new beginning': A look at PM Modi's address in old and new Parliament buildings2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 01:04 AM IST
Indian Parliament moves into new complex as PM Modi addresses lawmakers. Modi urges approval of women's reservation bill.
The Indian Parliament moved into a swanky new complex on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing lawmakers from both Houses. Lawmakers convened in the newly inaugurated structure in the afternoon amid a special five-day Parliament Session. Addressing the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Modi also made an impassioned plea for them to unanimously approve the women's reservation bill – Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam.