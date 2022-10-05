Symphony MD Achal Bakeri buys ₹72.85-crore luxury apartment in Mumbai1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 04:53 PM IST
Achal Bakeri is the chairman and managing director of Symphony Limited.
Achal Bakeri, the chairman and managing director of Symphony Limited, paid an astounding ₹72.85 crore for a luxurious flat in the Oberoi 360 west development in Worli, Mumbai. Mumbai's millionaires, such as Amit Indubhushan Bakshi, Parash Jain and Madhavan Kunniyur, are known to reside in the skyscraper.