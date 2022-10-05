OPEN APP
Symphony MD Achal Bakeri buys 72.85-crore luxury apartment in Mumbai
Achal Bakeri, the chairman and managing director of Symphony Limited, paid an astounding 72.85 crore for a luxurious flat in the Oberoi 360 west development in Worli, Mumbai. Mumbai's millionaires, such as Amit Indubhushan Bakshi, Parash Jain and Madhavan Kunniyur, are known to reside in the skyscraper.

According to documents that Zapkey was able to get, the property is 7762 square feet in size and has four parking spaces. The same transaction cost 4.37 crore in stamp duty. The skyscraper complex Oberoi 360 West is made up of two skyscrapers connected at street level by a podium. Tower B has 66 floors, compared to 52 levels in Tower A. The building was delivered by Oasis Realty.

The Achal Bakeri Family Trust and Achal Anil Bakeri, who was represented by Rupa Achal Bakeri, carried out the transaction. Director of Oasis Realty Nikhil Ramesh Gowani sold the property.

In June, a digital campaign was started by Symphony Limited to raise awareness of the need to preserve and protect our environment.

