Symphony MD Achal Bakeri buys 72.85-crore luxury apartment in Mumbai

According to documents that Zapkey was able to get, the property is 7762 square feet in size and has four parking spaces. The same transaction cost ₹4.37 crore in stamp duty. The skyscraper complex Oberoi 360 West is made up of two skyscrapers connected at street level by a podium. Tower B has 66 floors, compared to 52 levels in Tower A. The building was delivered by Oasis Realty.