As India has detected two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in Karnataka, the Centre on Thursday asked people not to panic about the new strain but said that awareness is absolutely essential.

Speaking about its symptoms, the government said that all Omicron-related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. “In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted," it said.

The Centre has also asked everyone to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid gatherings as the new variant, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic.

"We need not panic about Omicron detection but awareness is absolutely essential. Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid gatherings," the official said, adding that increased Covid-19 vaccine uptake was the need of the hour.

"Do not delay in getting fully vaccinated," he said.

Key updates about the big story:

- India has detected two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in Karnataka, a health ministry official said today. The cases were found in one foreign national (66) and an Indian national (46).

- Following the detection of the two Omicron cases through the INSACOG network, all their primary and secondary contacts were traced in time and were being tested. "All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested," health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal said.

- The government stated that 373 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in 29 nations so far and India was monitoring the situation.

- "It is too early to assess whether Omicron causes more severe infection or less compared to variants, including Delta," the health ministry official said quoting the World Health Organisation, which has designated the new variant as a 'variant of concern'.

- India was set to restart scheduled commercial international flights on 15 December, but on Wednesday scrapped that plan and said a resumption date would be announced in due course.

- The Centre has advised states to ramp up testing, a week after the health ministry said a recent fall in testing could undermine India's efforts to contain the pandemic.

- After battling a record jump in infections and deaths in April and May, coronavirus cases have come down substantially in India, where the Delta variant is the dominant strain.

- India registered as many as 9,765 new cases today, taking its total to 34.61 million. Only the United States has reported more.

