Synagogue shooting: Israeli army reinforces in West Bank, PM Netanyahu reacts

Synagogue shooting: Israeli army reinforces in West Bank, PM Netanyahu reacts5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 12:23 AM IST
Israel's response to an attack by a Palestinian gunman attack that killed seven people on the outskirts of Jerusalem will be ‘strong, swift and precise,’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.
The Israeli military was sending more troops into the occupied West Bank a day after a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people on the outskirts of Jerusalem and another shooting attack in the city on Saturday wounded two people.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×