'Systemic fraud...people will lose faith': CJI Chandrachud on West Bengal teachers recruitment scam
The Supreme Court bench said the West Bengal government has nothing to show that the data was maintained by its authorities and asked about its availability.
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud-led bench heard an appeal on Tuesday, filed by the West Bengal government challenging Calcutta High Court's April 22 decision to cancel about 24,000 appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff made in 2016 by the West Bengal School Service Commission.