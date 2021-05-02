The official letter confirmed that Sankar would hold the post for a period of three years.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri T Rabi Sankar, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India to the post of Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the government notice read.
