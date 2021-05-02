OPEN APP
Home >News >India >T Rabi Sankar named RBI deputy governor, will succeed BP Kanungo

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointment of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executive director T Rabi Sankar as the fourth Deputy Governor of the central bank.

Sankar succeeds BP Kanungo as the deputy governor, who retired on 2 April after getting a one-year extension in his position.

The official letter confirmed that Sankar would hold the post for a period of three years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri T Rabi Sankar, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India to the post of Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the government notice read.

Sankar has served as the Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India.

