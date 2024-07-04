T20 WC Victory Parade: Mumbaikars win hearts as ambulance given right of way amid sea of cricket fans; watch video

  • T20 WC Victory Parade: The ambulance was given the route despite several vehicles getting stuck in traffic.

Updated4 Jul 2024, 09:22 PM IST
T20 WC Victory Parade: Ambulance being a way despite massive crowd at Marine Drive on July 4.
T20 WC Victory Parade: Ambulance being a way despite massive crowd at Marine Drive on July 4.

T20 WC Victory Parade: Thousands of Mumbaikars won hearts even as a sea of people converged on Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of the T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team on Thursday evening.

Mumbai police shared a video of how the people from the maximum city cleared the way for an ambulance to pass despite crowded road.

The ambulance was given the route even as several vehicles got stuck in traffic.

“Siren bajta gaya Raasta banta gaya. Mumbaikaranna salaam. (Road kept getting clear with the sound of sirens. Salute to Mumbaikars),” said Mumbai Police, sharing a video with a hashtag #MumbaiWinningHearts.

Several social media users have reacted to the video.

“Humanity comes above everything. Spirit of Mumbai,” said one user.

Another user said, “Mumbai Police As usual Aapko Bhi Salute.”

“This is Mumbai... No place in this world can match Mumbai,” said an X user.

“That is the difference of Mumbaikar, Being a Mumbaikar feels proud,” said one more X user.

The two-hour parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) at Nariman Point till the Wankhede Stadium started a little after 7:30 pm.

The team celebrated the win in a victory parade on an open bus, and later danced to the tunes of dhol at Wankhede Stadium.

A massive crowd waving tricolour and cladding blue jerseys from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) braved the intermittent rains to catch a glimpse of the team. 

On last Saturday, India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in a thrilling game to win ICC World Cup trophy drought with a historic victory in Barbados.

After landing in Delhi on Thursday morning, Team India also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had an interaction with him at his residence in New Delhi.

Maharashtra assembly to welcome Team India

"A large number of people have joined in welcoming them, we had asked the police to make elaborate arrangements... We are constantly in touch with the police administration... Today the welcome has been from the public, tomorrow they will receive a warm welcome in the Legislative Assembly," said Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

 

First Published:4 Jul 2024, 09:22 PM IST
T20 WC Victory Parade: Mumbaikars win hearts as ambulance given right of way amid sea of cricket fans; watch video

