South Africa’s shocking defeat against the Netherlands has kicked the Proteas out of the T20 World Cup 2022. There are two things that may seem significant for Indian fans after the result of the South Africa vs Netherlands match. Firstly, India have now secured its place in the semi-finals. The result of the India vs Zimbabwe match later in the day will only make sure Rohit Sharma’s boys will end up on top of the group or not.

