South Africa’s shocking defeat against the Netherlands has kicked the Proteas out of the T20 World Cup 2022. There are two things that may seem significant for Indian fans after the result of the South Africa vs Netherlands match. Firstly, India have now secured its place in the semi-finals. The result of the India vs Zimbabwe match later in the day will only make sure Rohit Sharma’s boys will end up on top of the group or not.
South Africa’s shocking defeat against the Netherlands has kicked the Proteas out of the T20 World Cup 2022. There are two things that may seem significant for Indian fans after the result of the South Africa vs Netherlands match. Firstly, India have now secured its place in the semi-finals. The result of the India vs Zimbabwe match later in the day will only make sure Rohit Sharma’s boys will end up on top of the group or not.
Secondly, South Africa’s exit has made it easier for Pakistan to qualify for the semis. If Pakistan win the match against Bangladesh, the team led by Babar Azam will secure six points and seal its place in the semi-finals. In case, India do not manage to win against Zimbabwe, it will depend on the run rates to decide whether it’s Pakistan or India in the top position.
Secondly, South Africa’s exit has made it easier for Pakistan to qualify for the semis. If Pakistan win the match against Bangladesh, the team led by Babar Azam will secure six points and seal its place in the semi-finals. In case, India do not manage to win against Zimbabwe, it will depend on the run rates to decide whether it’s Pakistan or India in the top position.
In any case, Pakistan have a great chance to storm into the semis even though it seemed extremely unlikely in the past for the Men in Green to qualify for the knock-out stages. Considering the possibility of India winning against Zimbabwe and Pakistan against Bangladesh, the semi-finals will look like this.
In any case, Pakistan have a great chance to storm into the semis even though it seemed extremely unlikely in the past for the Men in Green to qualify for the knock-out stages. Considering the possibility of India winning against Zimbabwe and Pakistan against Bangladesh, the semi-finals will look like this.
India will play against England, the no. 2 from Group A, and Pakistan will play against New Zealand, the group toppers. And, the outcome of those two matches will decide who will play against each other in the finals. For Indian fans, it will be a massive day if both India and Pakistan manage to win the semis and enter the finals. It will be a match to remember, for sure.
India will play against England, the no. 2 from Group A, and Pakistan will play against New Zealand, the group toppers. And, the outcome of those two matches will decide who will play against each other in the finals. For Indian fans, it will be a massive day if both India and Pakistan manage to win the semis and enter the finals. It will be a match to remember, for sure.
India defeated Pakistan in a close match in the group stages. However, one must not forget that, in the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in the group stages but lost to Babar Azam’s boys in the Super 4 stages. This time, India would like to be more cautious in case they have the chance to play the final against Pakistan because, for now, a historic final between the archrivals seems definitely possible.
India defeated Pakistan in a close match in the group stages. However, one must not forget that, in the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in the group stages but lost to Babar Azam’s boys in the Super 4 stages. This time, India would like to be more cautious in case they have the chance to play the final against Pakistan because, for now, a historic final between the archrivals seems definitely possible.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.