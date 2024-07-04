T20 World Cup 2024: Free entry for general public to Team India’s victory celebration parade, says MCA

Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Ajinkya Naik said the public will get a chance to experience Team India's grand victory parade celebration for the ICC T20 World Cup win. Indian cricket team returned from Barbados earlier Thursday morning after winning the ICC T20 World Cup.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the Rohit Sharma-led team will depart for Mumbai for an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and celebrations at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards.

"MCA has made preparations for the public. Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are going to give free entry to the public on first come first preference...We had a meeting with Mumbai Police yesterday. MCA has kept the maximum police force. It is a proud moment for MCA and the country and we are very excited to welcome the Indian team today," Naik told ANI.

MCA member Jitendra Awhad expressed his happiness over India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, saying, “They are going to be welcomed at the land of Cricket, Mumbai. Not only in Mumbai, but cricket is also a religion throughout India.”

On Wednesday, Team India captain Rohit Sharma shared details of the World Cup victory parade organised in Mumbai. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let's celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive and Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards.”

Team India was unable to head back home immediately after the title win due to a shutdown forced by hurricane Beryl in Barbados. They were cocooned in their hotel before the BCCI secretary Jay Shah made arrangements for a special charter flight.

The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- which left Barbados around 4:50am local time on Wednesday arrived in Delhi at 6am (IST) on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop journey.

The squad won the country its second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy, on Saturday. India's previous ICC title was in 2013 when it won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.