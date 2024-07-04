T20 World Cup 2024: Free entry for general public to Team India’s victory celebration parade, says MCA

Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Ajinkya Naik announced free entry for the public at the Indian team's victory parade in Mumbai after ICC T20 World Cup win. The parade will include an open-top bus ride at Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.

Livemint
First Published01:39 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Ajinkya Naik said the public will get a chance to experience Team India's grand victory parade celebration for the ICC T20 World Cup win. Indian cricket team returned from Barbados earlier Thursday morning after winning the ICC T20 World Cup.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the Rohit Sharma-led team will depart for Mumbai for an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and celebrations at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards.

Also Read | How Team India spent time during 16-hr long Air India flight?

"MCA has made preparations for the public. Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are going to give free entry to the public on first come first preference...We had a meeting with Mumbai Police yesterday. MCA has kept the maximum police force. It is a proud moment for MCA and the country and we are very excited to welcome the Indian team today," Naik told ANI.

MCA member Jitendra Awhad expressed his happiness over India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, saying, “They are going to be welcomed at the land of Cricket, Mumbai. Not only in Mumbai, but cricket is also a religion throughout India.”

Also Read | Team India returns home: Rohit Sharma led squad meets PM Modi

On Wednesday, Team India captain Rohit Sharma shared details of the World Cup victory parade organised in Mumbai. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let's celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive and Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards.”

Team India was unable to head back home immediately after the title win due to a shutdown forced by hurricane Beryl in Barbados. They were cocooned in their hotel before the BCCI secretary Jay Shah made arrangements for a special charter flight.

Also Read | Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE: Rohit and team heading to Mumbai

The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- which left Barbados around 4:50am local time on Wednesday arrived in Delhi at 6am (IST) on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop journey.

The squad won the country its second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy, on Saturday. India's previous ICC title was in 2013 when it won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaT20 World Cup 2024: Free entry for general public to Team India’s victory celebration parade, says MCA

Most Active Stocks

Godrej Consumer Products

1,374.60
08:08 AM | 4 JUL 2024
7.55 (0.55%)

Bharat Electronics

317.50
08:09 AM | 4 JUL 2024
2.95 (0.94%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.10
08:09 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.47%)

GAIL India

219.85
08:09 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-0.35 (-0.16%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Cochin Shipyard

2,674.60
08:03 AM | 4 JUL 2024
234.4 (9.61%)

Lupin

1,741.50
08:03 AM | 4 JUL 2024
110.7 (6.79%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

9,915.00
08:03 AM | 4 JUL 2024
625.2 (6.73%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

319.80
08:03 AM | 4 JUL 2024
17.95 (5.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.00188.00
    Chennai
    73,671.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,671.00760.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.001,337.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue