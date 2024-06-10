‘Charge Indian men’s cricket team with grave cruelty’: Anand Mahindra after India wins T20 WC qualifier against Pakistan

Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra has praised the Indian men's cricket team for their "Houdini act" win against Pakistan in yesterday's ICC T20 World Cup qualifier match.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Mahindra began with a bait and switch, "charging" the Indian cricket team with "grave cruelty", before praising them for "snatching victory from the jaws of defeat".

"I hereby charge you, our Indian Men’s Cricket team, with grave cruelty. You seduced an entire Country—our Northwestern Neighbours—into believing that they were on the verge of inflicting a humiliating defeat upon us," he wrote.

Adding: "You then refused to give in. You pulled off a Houdini act. You snatched an entirely improbable victory from the jaws of defeat. You took the humiliation, wrapped it up, and gifted it to them. Because even with wickets left, they couldn’t achieve our paltry score. You caused them emotional damage that is incalculable."

"I sentence you to being heroes forever…" he added.

India beat Pakistan by 6 runs India beat Pakistan by six runs in a shortened but tense T20 WC Group A qualifier on June 9 after rains played spoilsport. Over 34,000 fans were in attendance at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium to watch the highly anticipated showdown.

Pakistan chose to bowl first after winning the toss, and players Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up three wickets. From the Indian side, Rishabh Pant was India's biggest contributor with a quick knock of 42 as they were dismissed for 119.

In response, Mohammad Rizwan laid the platform for the chase with a patient knock of 31, but Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals while India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made crucial dismissals to finish with figures of 3-14.

The result keeps India perfect in Group A, with two wins from their opening two matches, while Pakistan has zero points from two defeats following their upset by the hosts, the United States, in their first game.

'Didn't bat well enough', says Rohit Sharma India's T20 WC team captain Rohit Sharma, however, was not satisfied with the win, as he felt the Indian team's batters' performance was lacking.

"We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings, we were in a good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. There was enough in the pitch. It was a good wicket, to be honest, compared to the last game. Little contribution from everyone can make a huge difference," Sharma said.