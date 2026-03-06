T20 World Cup final: Akasa Air, Air India Express to operate special flights to Ahmedabad on Mar 8

Air India Express and Akasa Air will operate special flights to Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup final on March 8. The airlines respond to increased travel demand, offering additional flights from major cities and enhancing passenger experience with in-flight features.

Updated6 Mar 2026, 10:50 PM IST
An Air India Express aircraft is displayed at Wings India 2024 aviation event at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India, January 18, 2024 (Image: Reuters)
An Air India Express aircraft is displayed at Wings India 2024 aviation event at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India, January 18, 2024 (Image: Reuters)(REUTERS)

Air India Express and Akasa Air on Friday announced that they will operate special flights to Ahmedabad, providing more travel options to the city for the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand on March 8.

"To facilitate cricket fans travelling to witness the final, the airline will operate additional flights to Ahmedabad from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. These flights have been scheduled in response to the sharp increase in demand for travel to the city as fans across the country plan to attend the highly anticipated match," Air India Express said in a release.

The airline also said it continues to closely monitor booking trends and might consider further capacity enhancements based on demand.

Akasa Air will operate special direct flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on March 8 and 9, complementing its existing network between the two cities.

"SkyLights will illuminate the cabin with the colours of the Indian tricolour, leveraging the dynamic lighting features of the Boeing Sky Interior to create an immersive and festive onboard ambience for guests travelling to witness the grand finale," the airline said in a statement.

Also, through SkyScore, Akasa Air said its passengers can get live match scores even while in the air.

