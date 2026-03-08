T20 World Cup final: PM Modi says ‘victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian team for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, stating that the outstanding victory highlights the players’ exceptional talent, strong determination, and excellent teamwork.

"Champions! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India!" posted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X within minutes of the triumph.

Widely considered India’s greatest T20 side, the team delivered a commanding performance, defeating the New Zealand national cricket team by a huge margin of 96 runs. The victory was powered by a spectacular batting display and extremely precise bowling, sealing a memorable win for India.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and said that every single player, the entire management and the support staff deserve the highest praise for this collective triumph.

India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the T20 World Cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row, she said in a post on X.

"This brings immense joy and pride to our cricket loving people. It is also a marker of the rich talent pool we have among our youth in diverse fields," Murmu said.

Suryakumar’s squad also became the first men’s international team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups and the first to lift the trophy on home soil.

Sanju Samson (89 off 46 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls) put together a blazing 92 runs in the Powerplay and a 98-run opening partnership. Their explosive start came after a tactical mistake by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, which ultimately helped India post a record total of 255 for 5.

India entered the T20 showpiece as clear favourites, though their journey to a record third title was not without a few setbacks.

However, the dominance expected from the hosts eventually came to the fore in the semifinals and final, where their powerful batting completely overwhelmed the opposition.