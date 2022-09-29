T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah out of the team due to injury. Details here2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 04:20 PM IST
- BCCI sources said that Bumrah has incurred a back stress fracture
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is out of T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture, BCCI sources said on Thursday. Bumrah didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa, though he played two T20s against Australia. And the official further revealed that the pacer might stay out of the team for quite a long time.