Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is out of T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture, BCCI sources said on Thursday. Bumrah didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa, though he played two T20s against Australia. And the official further revealed that the pacer might stay out of the team for quite a long time.

Back stress fractures do not require surgery but a lot of time to heal.

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I," BCCI tweeted earlier on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity, "Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months."

The 28-year-old fast bowler is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery. Acknowledging it to be huge blow for India, the official adds, "Losing Bumrah and Jadeja will be huge for India. We didn't expect that things will pan out as they have. He was rested for the Asia Cup precisely to manage his workload management. Now it remains a question if he was even fit enough to play the Australia series."

In 2022, Bumrah has played only five Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is apart from IPL games for Mumbai Indians. The official said, "That's not a lot of cricket, considering that he was rested for Asia Cup, West Indies tour and also some of the bilateral cricket played in India. That's a lot of rest.

"As of now he is at the NCA and the rehab will be a long and arduous one. Yes, World T20 is important but he is still young and India's biggest bowling asset. You can't take risk with him," the official said.