Watch: Sunil Gavaskar jumps in joy as India wins T20 match against Pakistan

Watch: Sunil Gavaskar jumps in joy as India wins T20 match against Pakistan2 min read . 08:19 PM IST
- The 73 year old at the Melbourne Cricket Ground resembled every enthusiastic cricket fan back in India irrespective of their age
Sunil Gavaskar has the most pure reaction to India winning their T20 match against Pakistan in Australia. A video shared by a twitter user shows the former cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan rejoice as India wins against Pakistan in the T20 match.
The 73 year old at the Melbourne cricket ground resembled every enthusiastic cricket fan back in India irrespective of their age. The incessant jump of joy was significant of the hurt India bore in mind against Pakistan in the last World cup.
Former Indian men's cricket team captain ,Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 runs in 53 balls led to the country's win against Pakistan in Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2022 T20 World Cup match on 23 October.
The video which has now gone viral with everyone appreciating Gavaskar's rampant jump in joy as Indian wins their match against Pakistan, also shows Irfan Pathan, K Srikanth rejoice on the win.
The world number one Indians restricted their fierce rivals to 159-8 and scraped home by four wickets after a remarkable final over, with superstar Kohli the hero.
It looked to be going badly wrong for India as they struggled to just 45-4 off 10 overs, halfway through their chase.
But Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) launched a fightback with a century stand that left India needing 16 off the final over from a nervous Mohammad Nawaz, who peppered it with wides and no-balls to help them to their target.
Kohli started slowly but finally found his groove and with Pandya started launching a fightback, hitting three sixes in one over off Nawaz.
It was a Sunday blockbuster with over 1.8 crore viewers tuning into the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on the digital streaming platform, Disney Hotstar.
On Disney Hotstar app, which streamed the match live, it was the highest-ever viewership at 1.8 crore beating the previous record of 1.4 crore recorded between the two teams at the Asia Cup, a source said. There were 36 lakh live views when the first ball of the match was bowled by India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
When the Pakistan innings ended there were 1.1 crore viewers live on the app and this increased to 1.4 crore viewers during the innings break. A total of 40 lakh viewers watched when India's chase started, with the numbers rising to a record 1.8 crore when the match finished in India's favour, as former captain Virat Kohli led to a 4 wickets win.
